WARRENSBURG — More than 20 schools and 2,000 high school students filled the University of Central Missouri campus Saturday, Oct. 19, for the 2019 Festival of Champions.
Sullivan was named the grand champion of the festival.
Sullivan came into finals having finished first in the Gray Division and second overall in the preliminary round in the field shows.
Windsor (Imperial) finished first in the preliminary round after finishing first in the Black Division.
Rounding out the divisions, Basehor-Linwood took first in the White Division and Pleasant Hill took first in the Red Division.
Shawnee Mission North rounded out the top three overall in the field shows.
Warrensburg was the only Johnson County school to participate in the competition at UCM.
Warrensburg performed its field show "4 Love."
The Warrensburg band is under the direction of Stephanie Sekelsky while the color guard is under the direction of Bailey Ross.
Drum majors were Shelby Murphy, Morgan Starbuck and Macayla Case.
The Warrensburg Marching Tigers finished the field show preliminary competition with a score of 79.9 to take ninth overall and secure a spot in the finals.
All five schools in Warrensburg's division (Red) made finals.
Warrensburg did not move in the finals portion of the event as the Marching Tigers finished in ninth with a score of 72.45.
Warrensburg made the most of its day at the Festival of Champions as the local school took first in the moving portion of the color guard indoor competition in the Red Division with 92 points and first in the Red Division in indoor moving drumline with a score of 71.
The Marching Tigers also received the Shriner award for pre-selling the most tickets to the event.
The Ararat Shriners assisted with the event by handing out entry wristbands and selling competition programs.
