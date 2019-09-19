WARRENSBURG — In the hope for a better future for the planet, millions of students from around the world will leave classes to join in a world-wide strike for climate action on Friday, Sept. 20.
The strike is asking leaders of countries to significantly address the growing climate crisis that is affecting the earth.
Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old Swedish student who started the original school strike movement, will be in New York striking with more than one million New York City School students.
As of Sept. 9, there were 2,500 events planned in 117 countries.
This strike precedes the U.N. Climate Action Summit, which begins Monday, on Sept. 23, in New York City.
The students organizing these world-wide events are asking workers and others to join them, so around the world many workers will be walking off their jobs.
On Sept. 20 in Warrensburg, high school students and others interested will gather at the Johnson County Court House lawn from 4 to 6 p.m. to support this world-wide effort.
Anyone concerned about the climate crisis and the effect it is having on all the ecosystems of planet earth is invited to join this gathering.
There will be an opportunity for those attending to share their concerns about the climate crisis.
Those attending are encouraged to make and bring signs to display during the event.
People are free to come for part or all of the time to support the students who are striking.
