WARRENSBURG — Martin Warren Elementary students got into the holiday spirit recently and put their artistic talents on display.
Students in third grade got creative as they decorated the best gingerbread cookie they could.
WARRENSBURG — Martin Warren Elementary students got into the holiday spirit recently and put their artistic talents on display.
Students in third grade got creative as they decorated the best gingerbread cookie they could.
Managing Editor of Digital Publishing Derek Brizendine can be reached by emailing derek.brizendine@dsjnow.com, by calling (660) 747-8123 or on Twitter at @DerekBrizendine.
Managing Editor of Digital Publishing
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.