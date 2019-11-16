WARRENSBURG — Businesses and interviewees switched places Oct. 17 for the first-ever Warrensburg School District Reverse Job Fair at Warrensburg High School.
Twenty-six special education students from four schools put together signs and presentations explaining their strengths for mock interviews with area businesses.
Business representatives and faculty members went to students stationed at tables for the interviews to find out more about each student.
Meg Brigman, process coordinator with Warrensburg School District, estimates about 14 businesses participated in the mock interviews.
Brigman said the district has an annual job fair for special education students and this is the first year where the dynamic was flipped.
Johnson County Board of Services and other agencies assisted with the job fair.
Brigman said the job fair was very successful and the plan is to make the Reverse Job Fair an annual event.
