KNOB NOSTER — The Stealth Panther Robotics FIRST Team 6424 from the Knob Noster School District has manufactured and donated more than 360 safety covers for medical professionals and first responders.
The team partnered with Whiteman Air Force Base in 2019 to print 35 AMAD safety covers for the B2 Stealth Bomber and is collaborating again by printing and manufacturing safety covers for medical and first responders.
“We noticed the lack of proper (personal protection equipment) for our community and we wanted to reach out and help,” Jenna Moreland, a student and member of the SPR 6424, said.
Moreland said the team reached out to medical professionals to ask how the team could help and decided on face shields.
Headbands for the PPE face shields are 3D printed and the shields are made from transparency film.
Each mask takes about an hour to print and costs about 75 cents to manufacture.
SPR 6424, WAFB and Squadron Posters partnered with the Kansas City PPE Drive to 3D print face shields.
Face shields have been delivered to the Kansas City PPE Drive and Western Missouri Medical Center.
Deliveries are scheduled to include Knob Noster Police Department, Johnson County fire/EMS/law enforcement agencies and a Knob Noster alumni residing with her husband at Tinker Air Force Base and working in Oklahoma City at Mercy Hospital.
For more information, contact Ruth Adams at radams@knobnoster.k12.mo.us.
