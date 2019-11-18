Stealth Panther Robotics takes second place in offseason competition

KNOB NOSTER — Knob Noster High School’s Stealth Panther Robotics 6424 Team FIRST Robotics Team took second place in CowTown Throwdown, a yearly offseason competition, Nov. 1 and 2 at Lee’s Summit High School.
Knob Noster’s FIRST, For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology Robotics, Robotics Team was one of 50 teams, from six states, which were finalists at CowTown Throwdown.
The game, “Destination: DEEP SPACE,” forms an alliance of three robots who play against another alliance on a 1,458 square foot field. Alliances scored points by placing hatches, large discs and cargo, rubber balls, on an elevated rocket or ground-level cargo ship.
After the qualifying rounds, the top eight teams pick their alliances for the quarter finals.
Captaining the sixth seed alliance, Team 6424 chose Team SCREAM 4522, Sedalia; The Army Ants Team 3792, Columbia; and alternate The Cyclotrons Team 8112, Ottawa, Kansas.
The team advanced out of the quarterfinals to the semifinals and reached final elimination.
After a tense first match, the team came through in the second match, forcing a tie breaker. Team 6424’s alliance finished second overall.
FIRST is an organization that uses robots to encourages students to learn teamwork, cooperation and public speaking, as well as designing, building and repairing technology.
Stealth Panther Robotics new season is set to begin Jan. 4, 2020.
