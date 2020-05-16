HOLDEN — On Monday, May 11, the Holden School District Board of Education approved the employment of Spencer Gudde as K-12 activities director for the Holden School District beginning on July 1, 2020.
For the past 19 years, Gudde has taught math at Holden High School in addition to coaching football, cross country, wrestling and track.
“I am excited to be the activities director for the Holden School District," Gudde said. "I know that I have large shoes to fill, but I look forward to the opportunity to support all sports and activities. GO EAGLES.”
Gudde obtained his Bachelor of Science in Secondary Math Education from the University of Central Missouri.
He is currently pursuing his Master of Arts in Educational Leadership from William Woods.
Gudde currently resides in Holden with his wife and daughter, a Holden Class of 2020 graduate, who will attend UCM this Fall.
Gudde replaces Dr. Joseph Parkhurst, who has taken the high school principal position at Holden High School.
