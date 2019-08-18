WARRENSBURG — A surprise awaited five Warrensburg School District faculty and staff members, and their students, on the second say of school, Friday, Aug. 16.
Every year the Warrensburg Schools Foundation awards Classroom Impact Grants to teachers and staff to purchase items for classrooms and fund programs. The recipients are kept a secret until members of the foundation surprise the applicants during the school day with cheers, noisemakers and a check.
Student Services Coordinator Doug Conley, Warrensburg Middle School, was awarded the Bob and Jane Rutherford Grant for the Believe in Me mentoring program in the amount of $600. The grant will be used to match students needing a positive mentor with an adult staff member to build self-esteem and confidence, impacting students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades.
Cyndy Allen, WMS, was awarded the Dr. Scott and Tonya Patrick Grant for EV3 Robotics in the amount of $2,490. The grant will be used to purchase six additional LEGO Mindstorm EV3 Educations kits, impacting students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades.
Aerin Sentgeorge, WMS, was awarded the Beth and Charlie Rutt Grant for a public art project in the amount of $1,500. The grant will be used to help students create art to be displayed at WMS, the Warrensburg Community Center and Western Missouri Medical Center, impacting students in eighth grade.
Scott Maple, Martin Warren Elementary School, was awarded The Ed and Marie Robinson Grant in the amount of $1,600 for instruments. The grant will be used to purchase additional bass bars and mallets, impacting students in third, forth and fifth grades.
Amy Weldon, Sterling Elementary School, was awarded The Insurance and Benefits Group Grant in the amount of $2,660 for instruments. The grant will be used to purchase an alto and bass metallophones, xylophones and mallets, impacting students in third, forth and fifth grades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.