Scott to retire after eight years with Warrensburg schools

WARRENSBURG — Micheal Scott is retiring after eight years as assistant superintendent for student services with the Warrensburg School District.
Scott has been in education for a total of 17 years and came to the Warrensburg School District after having been the assistant superintendent in Otterville.
"Seventeenth year, it's hard to believe ... all these years have gone by, but they do," Scott said.
After working in finance, Scott switched career paths to be in education.
“I always knew I should have been in education,” Scott said.
Scott originally received his undergraduate degree from what is now Truman University.
“My wife and I went back to college late,” Scott said. “We were both 30, 31 when we actually went back.”
Scott went on to earn his master’s degree in administration, a specialist degree and a doctorate.
“For me it was never just a smooth, straight line down, it was doing all these things,” Scott said. “I always knew I should be in education. It just took me awhile to get here.”
Scott said he wanted to get into education to work with the kids.
“Once I got here in this position, in this size district, it’s kind of a trade-off, you don’t get to really work directly with kids,” Scott said. “Get to make a lot of decisions that affect the students in the district, but you really don’t usually get to work directly with kids. The other piece of that, working with a lot of good folks here in the Warrensburg district, a lot of good staff members in the buildings and here at central office who love working with kids and helping kids. So I may not work directly with the students, I’m working directly with the individuals who do work directly with students.”
Scott’s wife, Nancy, an assistant superintendent with the Sedalia School District, is also retiring.
Scott said he and his wife are looking forward to some traveling and spending time with their grandchildren.
“I love my job,” Scott said. “ The Warrensburg (School) District is a great place to work … it’s just time for me to move on.”
Scott's last day with the Warrensburg School District is June 30.
