JOHNSON COUNTY — The time for staying up late, sleeping in late, playing at the pool all day and abiding by your own schedule has once again past us as the 2019-2020 school year got started on Wednesday, Aug. 14, and Thursday, Aug. 15, for public schools in Johnson County.
Crest Ridge, Holden, Kingsville and Kingsville got started on Wednesday while Knob Noster, Leeton and Warrensburg began on Thursday.
Back-to-school photos flooded Facebook throughout the week.
Some county residents even shared their photos on the Daily Star-Journal's website.
There was excitement in the air as students and teachers got going on the new year.
School staff, fellow students, older students and even community members welcomed the students back on the first day.
University of Central Missouri cheerleaders awaited students on the first day of school at Sterling Elementary.
Sterling's motto this year is "let's root for each other and watch each other grow."
Dr. Christine Johnson, principal, was able to partner with UCM's cheer coach, Kelli Woodson, to have the cheer team "root" for students on the first day of school.
Martin Warren Elementary also had cheerleaders.
Warrensburg high school cheerleaders and football players welcomed students back to school at Martin Warren.
Warrensburg Superintendent Scott Patrick said the first day os school in Warrensburg was a success and that students and teachers were excited for the start of the year.
