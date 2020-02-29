WARRENSBURG — Kindergarten enrollment for Ridge View Elementary is set for 5 p.m. April 23 at the school, 215 S. Ridgeview Drive.
Kindergarten enrollment is for children who will be 5 years old before Aug. 1.
Important documents for parents to bring include a state certified birth certificate, a current immunization record and proof of residency such as a utility bill or rental agreement. Enrollment will not be complete until all documents have been turned in.
It is not necessary for children to be present during enrollment.
For more information, call 747-6013.
