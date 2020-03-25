WARRENSBURG — Second grade students are Ridge View Elementary combined a passion for helping others with daily learning as they helped RISE Community Services prepare for its upcoming Inclusive and Adaptive Egg Hunt.
Bo Kirchhoff's class collected plastic eggs and items to stuff the eggs with for its Spring Project Based Learning Activity.
Kirchhoff said the students came up with the project idea after members of RISE Community Services came to read to the class in recognizing March as Disability Awareness Month.
"My classes wanted to do a service-learning project," Kirchhoff said.
Madilyn Hackett, RISE communications director, said it was impressive to see the students form the idea for this project after RISE read to the class.
"It is just seeing that our whole community is involved," Hackett said. "Giving back to your community does not have an age or an ability limit."
Kirchhoff said that after the reading time with RISE, the students wanted give back to RISE.
This idea came about at the right time as RISE was preparing for its upcoming all-inclusive egg hunt.
"I thought, what better than to use my 26 little, hard working bees and they are so excited," Kirchhoff said.
The project allowed the students to count, graph, talk about math, make predictions and learn about probability.
Kirchhoff said the project also taught students a number of life lessons.
"We were more concerned with giving back to the community and how we could help others," she said.
The class projected it could fill and donate about 450 plastic eggs. When it was all said and done, though, the class donated more than 510 stuffed plastic eggs.
"It was the perfect time to partner with them," Kirchhoff said.
Members of RISE joined the students of Friday, March 13, to help fill the eggs.
"It is awesome to see how excited they are and how passionate they are," Hackett said.
The students worked in groups to complete the project.
"It was fun and I got to talk to my friends," Harper Griffiths, a student in Kirchhoff's class, said.
Griffiths said the project helped her learn "hat it is fun to help people."
The egg hunt was originally scheduled to take place April 4 on the University of Central Missouri campus.
However, in response to the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19, the event was canceled.
Hackett said RISE is still looking for other activities to use the donated plastic eggs.
