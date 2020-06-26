WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg School Board of Education voted to approve the election results of the June 2 election at the June 16 meeting, forming a new board for the 2020-2021 school year.
The election was initially scheduled for April 7 but was delayed by Gov. Mike Parson due to the pandemic.
Current board members Gary Grigsby, Scott Chenault and Justin Johnson were reelected, each for three-year terms.
Julie Lewis was elected to an unexpired two-year term left by the late Morris Collins.
The Warrensburg School Board of Education elected Chenault as BOE president and Johnson as BOE vice president.
During the meeting, the board recognized the retirements of Superintendent Scott Patrick and Assistant Superintendent Michael Scott.
Patrick and Scott will retire effective June 30.
Patrick has been with the Warrensburg School District for 17 years. Scott has been with the district for eight years.
Current Assistant Superintendent Andy Kohl will begin his new role as superintendent July 1.
Brian Wishard, previously of the Leesville School District, will begin his new role as assistant superintendent of student services on July 1.
