WARRENSBURG — Beyond the school closures across the county, the Warrensburg School District is facing a unique challenge following the state of emergency declaration made by Gov. Mike Parson.
The district has a bond issue, debt levy, on the upcoming ballot that would generate $17.2 million for additions and renovations at Maple Grove Elementary, Ridge View Elementary, Martin Warren Elementary, Warrensburg Middle School and Warrensburg High School.
The Warrensburg School District, along with the other schools in Johnson County, have remained closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parson released a statement mid-March postponing municipal elections in Missouri.
The original election date, April 7, was moved to June 2.
Superintendent Scott Patrick said, with the postponed election date, the district is expecting to be around two months behind on construction if the bond issue passes.
Also on the ballot are four seats on the Warrensburg School Board of Education.
Election rules dictate that the current board remain in place until the election, meaning board members who are approaching the end of their terms will remain on the board past the original election date.
The candidates for the three three-year terms are Gary Grigsby, Scott Chenault and Justin Johnson. All three currently serve on the board.
Candidates for the one two-year term, left vacant by the late Morris Collins, are James Macaulay and Julie Lewis. The term will remain vacant until the election takes place.
The School Board of Education met March 20 to discuss the impact of the novel coronavirus on the Warrensburg School District.
