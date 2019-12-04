Peer Helpers donate to Johnson County Sheriff’s Office's K-9 unit

WARRENSBURG — Johnson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Boss got an early gift this holiday season.
With help from their classmates, Peer Helpers at the Warrensburg Middle School donated $108 to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office for Boss to get new shoes and toys.
The check was presented to Boss' K-9 handler Corp. Robert Watkins during a school assembly Friday, Nov. 22, at WMS.
“The students knew they wanted to help the sheriff's office, so they contacted the Johnson County Sheriff and what they could do to help,” Library Media Specialist Kelly Pryde said. “The sheriff's office let the boys know that the K-9 needed some shoes and toys, so the boys decided to raise funds to help purchase them.”
Peer Helpers is a group of students that help to provide guidance and tutoring to their peers.
The 38 seventh- and eighth-grade Peer Helpers raised the funds by asking for donations from their classmates.
One class from each grade level won a popsicle party for having raised the most money.
