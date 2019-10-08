WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg School District Board of Education accepted the retirement of Superintendent Scott Patrick, effective June 30, 2020, on Monday, Oct. 7.
“I am retiring from public education after 31 years of service," Patrick stated. "My hope is that by making this announcement early in the year, the Board of Education will have ample time to find a suitable replacement. It is also my intent to assist the new superintendent in making a smooth transition.”
Patrick has served as superintendent of schools in Warrensburg since 2012. He served as assistant superintendent in Warrensburg from 2006 to 2012.
“Over the past 31 years, the number of talented people that I have had the honor to work alongside are too numerous to mention; however, I am most proud of the last 14 years here in Warrensburg," Patrick stated. "I want all the administrators, teachers and staff to know that our success has always been based on their success. Thank you for your dedication and hard work. I want to publicly thank all of the school board members, especially those who hired me, for giving me the opportunity to serve the Warrensburg community and for supporting the decisions made during my tenure. Together, with a caring and committed staff, we have shaped one of the highest quality educational institutions in the state; one that should make us proud. I also want to thank the many parents and community members who have supported our school district unselfishly throughout the years. ...Thank you to everyone for the guidance and support given to me during my superintendency in Warrensburg."
