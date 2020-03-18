WARRENSBURG — After 31 years in education, Warrensburg School District Superintendent Scott Patrick is retiring from the same school district he graduated from 35 years ago.
During his 17 years in the district, Patrick taught science at Warrensburg High School for three years and has been an administrator for 14 years.
“I knew, probably in high school, that I wanted to be a science teacher and a coach,” Patrick said. “I knew that mainly because of a couple of my mentors that I had going through high school.”
Patrick graduated from WHS in 1985 and earned bachelor’s degrees in physical education and biology and later his master’s degree in secondary school administration at what is now the University of Central Missouri. Patrick went on to get his education specialist degree and went through the cooperative doctorate program through UCM and the University of Missouri.
Patrick noted the changes that have occurred since he was in school.
“There’s been a lot of changes that have taken place and this school district doesn’t look near the same as it did when I was in high school and that’s a good thing,” Patrick said. “We’ve grown a lot. I think there were 160 students in my graduating class and now we’re right at 250.”
Following his retirement, Patrick plans to continue to teach university classes part-time, which he has done for 20 years.
“The thing about retirement is it allows you the chance and the opportunity to have some flexibility in your schedule and I’m looking forward to that,” Patrick said. “Want to be able to spend time with my wife and my grandchild.”
Patrick said he plans to stay in the community and to be active with the Warrensburg Schools Foundation.
Patrick said he values the relationships he has been able to build during his time as an administrator.
“That’s one of the things I really enjoy about being here in my hometown, is the fact that I know a lot of people and they know me and there’s not a lot of people that get the opportunity to come back and be the superintendent in their hometown,” Patrick said.
Of his time in the district, Patrick said he is proud of several of the campaigns the district has done as well as the new facilities, such as Maple Grove Elementary and additions that have been built.
“I think when you have good facilities and you have a good school, people want to come to your community because you have a good school district,” Patrick said.
Patrick wanted to thank those who have supported the district.
“It’s certainly a team effort and it’s nothing I’ve done, it’s something that we have done as a district to make what I think is a really high quality school district,” Patrick said.
