P.A.C.K. event helps families as new school year approaches

WARRENSBURG — The annual Partnering Among Communities for Kids provided school supplies to 351 children on Saturday, July 20, at the First Baptist Church, 1302 S. Maguire St.
Kids and parents made their way through the line picking out pencil boxes, crayons, folders and other needed school supplies for the upcoming school year.
The Missouri Child Identification Program, also known as MoCHIP, was at the event.
MoCHIP records information about a child, such as their height, weight, hair and eye color, fingerprints, a picture of the child’s ear and DNA. This information is placed on a USB drive and given to the parents in case of an emergency. The information of nearly 90 children were recorded by MoCHIP at the event.
Anyone in attendance could get a free hot dog. Free haircuts were also available for the kids.
Those that helped to support the event include Family Support Division, Recovery Lighthouse, Missouri Reentry Process, Quarry City Savings and Loan, F&C Bank, Twister’s Sports, Sonic Drive-In, Johnson County Recovery Court, Probation & Parole, Warrensburg Optimist Club, SERC, Shiloh Baptist Church /Manna Harvest, Chelsea Ousley and K-Town Convenience Store.
(0) comments
