WARRENSBURG — Warrensburg School District Superintendent Scott Patrick discussed how summer school, graduation and food services are being impacted by the ongoing pandemic at the Tuesday, May 19, Warrensburg School Board of Education meeting.
District response to COVID-19
Patrick said the district will have summer school for high school students but will not be having summer school for kindergarten through eighth grade.
“We had talked about some various scenarios, the possibility of doing something virtual,” Patrick said. “We are not prepared to do that. We don’t have the infrastructure, don’t have the time, necessarily, to do that between now and when school is going to start.”
Patrick said the district will have an extended school year, using packets and other resources, for special education students who require it for the completion of their Individualized Education Program.
The district will also not have Adventure Club this summer.
Assistant Superintendent Michael Scott said the plan for June for the summer feeding program is to have meals available for curb-side pick up Monday through Thursday at Sterling Elementary, Martin Warren Elementary, Reese Education Center and Maple Grove Elementary. Meals for Fridays will be distributed on Thursdays.
Scott said the district is delivering to about 1,000 students, for breakfast and lunch, while school buildings are closed and the district is currently providing meals to a total of about 2,000 students.
Patrick also discussed the district’s plan should the pandemic continue into the 2020-2021 school year.
“If we would find ourselves back in this situation again ... as we have said before, we are going to have one or more than one backup plan and one of those is definitely some kind of one-to-one initiative that will allow us to have virtual education,” Patrick said.
Patrick said the district has two possible dates, June 13 and a day in July, for graduation but does not have a definite plan in place at this time.
2020-2021 start date
The board discussed possible changes to the start date of the 2020-2021 school year.
The Missouri State Board of Education voted May 12 to grant exemptions to the school start date law, HB 604, which mandates a school year cannot begin 14 days before the first Monday in September.
At the Jan. 28 Board of Education meeting, the Warrensburg School Board of Education approved the 2020-2021 school year to begin Aug. 26.
“I’m not recommending, I don’t know that any of us are recommending that we start any earlier or later,” Patrick said.
Nurse position
The board approved a full time nurse position in the district.
Assistant Superintendent Andy Kohl said the administration sought approval for another nurse in anticipation of any health concerns for next school year in light of the pandemic and this was a position that would help to ease some of the strain on other school nurses.
This position would float between all school buildings.
