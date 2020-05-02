WARRENSBURG — During the month of April 2020, nine Classical Conversations home school students earned the title of memory master.
Wrapping up 24 weeks of intensive memorization efforts, the title of memory master was awarded to Eden Godfrey, 7, and Tobias Godfrey, 9, children of Jeff and Ashley Godfrey; Emmaline Morton, 8, daughter of Ryan and Renee Morton; Summer Stiles, 10, and Lyla Stiles, 12, daughters of Brian and Sherri Stiles; Leilah Gentry, 11, daughter of Bobby and Sarah Gentry; Cate Wiitala, 11, daughter of Josh and Jean Wiitala; Lauren Dugan, 11, daughter of Brad and Jenn Dugan; and Amy Wilson, 12, daughter of Cory and Linda Wilson.
Memory master is an honor bestowed to students who have mastered all the memory work learned through the Classical Conversations (CC) classical homeschooling curriculum.
Classical Conversations defines “mastery” as the storing of information to long-term memory, which means the students do not cram for a single test and then move on; instead they learn to use each fact as a hook for more facts. Eden Godfrey (7) puts it more simply, “When I hear in 1994, I can’t help it. I think about Nelson Mandela and the ending of apartheid.”
During the school year, students (age 4 to 12) meet weekly at two local churches in Warrensburg and work together to learn facts through song, movement, experimentation, drawing and laughter. At the end of the year, students who wish to obtain their memory master must recite all 24 weeks of information on four different occasions to four different people.
For more information, contact Support Representative Stephanie Carter at scarter@classicalconversations.com.
