WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Board of Education approved Troy Marnholtz as the new assistant superintendent for support services at its meeting Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Marnholtz is currently the superintendent in the Chilhowee School District.
He will begin his new role in Warrensburg on July 1, 2020.
Marnholtz holds a bachelor’s, master’s and a specialist degree from the University of Central Missouri.
He is currently working toward a doctorate degree in educational administration from Lindenwood University.
Marnholtz started his career teaching high school science at Mountain Grove.
After that, he taught at Holden for a year before joining the Warrensburg School District as a high school science teacher for seven years.
He then joined the Concordia School District as the high school principal.
Since June 2013, Marnholtz has served as the superintendent of the Chilhowee School District.
Marnholtz will replace Dr. Andy Kohl as assistant superintendent for support services.
Kohl will become the new superintendent of Warrensburg following the retirement of Scott Patrick, current superintendent.
“We could not be more pleased and proud to have Mr. Marnholtz join our administrative team," Kohl said in a press release. "His passion and enthusiasm for education and the knowledge and experience that he brings to this position will continue to benefit the Warrensburg R-VI School District. ”
“I am excited to rejoin the Warrensburg R-VI School District as part of the administrative team," Marnholtz said in a press release. "I look forward to working with the administrators and staff on continuing the long history of success for the district. I am grateful for the opportunity presented to me to work in the district that I call home.”
