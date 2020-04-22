WARRENSBURG — Scott Maple, a music teacher at Martin Warren Elementary School, was recently recognized as the Central Region Elementary Educator of the Year by fellow teachers.
"The first thing that comes to mind is just being really honored with (the recognition)," Maple said. "There are a lot of elementary school teachers and I feel very luck to even be considered, let alone being chosen."
Maple was notified of this honor via mail in lieu of the usual Banquet of the Central Region Teachers Association due to the current situation.
The Central Region includes more than 90 public school districts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.