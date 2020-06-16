WARRENSBURG — Kate Brown, a first grade teacher at Maple Grove Elementary, was recognized as the New Professional of the Year at the annual Spring Banquet of the Central Region Teachers Association.
The Central Region includes more than 90 public school districts.
