WARRENSBURG — Johnson County received its first snow of 2020 over the weekend.
Students at Maple Grove Elementary were prepared.
The students knew exactly what they were going to do before the snow even hit the ground.
Before the winter break, second-grade students at Maple Grove Elementary School wrote down what they like to do in the case of a snow day.
Most, if not all, said they enjoy spending at least some time out in the snow before going back inside and warming up with a warm drink while playing a game or watching a movie.
