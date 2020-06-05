WARRENSBURG — Maple Grove Elementary and Ridge View Elementary are doing kindergarten enrollment online this year.
To enroll a kindergarten, visit warrensburgr6.org, click For Parents then New Enrollment for Kindergarten.
School building for kindergarten is determined by home address according to the map located at warrensburgr6.org/for_parents/boundary_map.
A child must be 5 years of age by Aug. 1 to enroll in kindergarten.
To complete enrollment, parents must have the following information for their child:
- a state certified birth certificate
- current immunization record
- proof of residency, such as a utility bill or rental agreement
Documents can be uploaded to the online enrollment form or a copy can be mailed to Maple Grove Elementary, 950 Hamilton St., or to Ridge View Elementary, 215 S. Ridgeview Drive.
"We would love to meet our new kindergartners in person to welcome them to our school family but due to the COVID-19 crisis, we are unable to at this time," district information states. "In August, we are planning a half-day orientation for them. This will be a great opportunity for them to meet their teacher and get acclimated to the school. Details will be provided with the placement letter in August."
For more information about Maple Grove enrollment, call (660) 429-0047.
