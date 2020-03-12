WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Schools Foundation 2020 Major Saver discount card campaign raised $20,675, an uptick from the 2019 campaign at $19,950, for the Warrensburg School District.
Since 1999, more than $582,757 has been raised through Major Saver for the school district.
Foundation President Bob Lotspeich said that the funds raised through the partnership with Major Saver have been invaluable to carry out the mission of the Foundation to support the Warrensburg School District.
Since its inception in 1994, the foundation has made a difference in student learning through the Classroom Impact Grant program, the Academic Excellence Awards Banquet and overseeing scholarships awarded to Warrensburg teachers, support staff and students.
Local businesses that sponsored the 2020 discount card include Awesome Blossoms, B and G Scoops, Break Time, Casey’s General Store, Country Kitchen, Dairy Queen, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Donut Café. Escape the Burg, Hero’s, Mazzio’s, Old Drum Coffeehouse and Bakery, Papa John’s, Papa Murphy’s, Pita Pit, Planet Sub, Rib Crib, Sonic, Twisters, US Cleaners and Warrensburg Parks and Recreation.
For the second year in a row, Central Bank of Warrensburg awarded the top-selling student at each participating school a $100 MasterCard gift card.
Marshall Abney, senior vice president at Central Bank of Warrensburg and vice president of the foundation, visited each school on Tuesday, March 10, to announce the winners of the gift cards and present a check to the student and school principal with the amount that their school earned through the Major Saver program.
The gift card winners include Brody Baker, Skylar Golmon, Brylan Leeks, Jessa McMenamin and Cashius Rodgers-Miller.
Cards are still available online at MajorSaver.com or at 201 S. Holden St.
