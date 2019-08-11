Local teacher shares international experience

WARRENSBURG — Cassie Blackmore grew up a dedicated student and athlete at Sacred Heart High School.
She is a graduate of State Fair Community College, trained with degrees in elementary education specializing in special needs.
Blackmore spends many of her summer hours tutoring struggling students.
"I don't mind spending my free time helping those kiddos hit that ah ha moment," she said. "Those are the days I am reminded this is what I was born to do."
During the summer, Blackmore works in research, but during the school year she is dedicated to small-town school children in the Sedalia, Warrensburg and La Monte areas.
Blackmore completed a teaching tour of South Africa where the needs of third-world children were genuinely absorbed and her techniques required considerable creativity.
Last year, she visited children in the Bahamas and again learned the teaching techniques and curricula of another third-world country.
"I love being able to broaden my teaching techniques and introduce new culture into classrooms wherever I may be," Blackmore said. "It's fun to see the reactions of the students when trying something new and different.
"These experiences have helped me become a far better educator than I could have ever imagined."
This year she will be teaching at various schools, relating her creative teaching experience to local children.
