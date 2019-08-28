JEFFERSON CITY — Warrensburg High School sophomore Raegan Horn and Crest Ridge High School sophomore Brady VanWey of Warrensburg attended the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Leadership In Practice student forum.
Horn and VanWey were among more than 110 youth selected as future leaders from schools across the state.
Leadership in Practice was June 23 to 26 on the Westminster College campus in Fulton and is designed to provide young Missourians with the opportunity to learn how to be effective leaders in their schools and communities.
Jenny and Warren Erdman Charitable Fund and the Kansas City Southern Charitable Fund co-hosted the program.
“At it’s core, Leadership In Practice is discovering who you are as a leader,” Warren Erdman, executive vice president of administration and corporate affairs for Kansas City Southern, said.
The program is also supported in part by contributions from Doe Run Company, Robinson Construction and Central Bank, among other businesses and community organizations.
All participants were students between their freshman and sophomore years in high school. With help from Missouri business leaders and educators, the students learned firsthand about how to successfully work together as a team and individually as a leader.
The students were challenged to use leadership skills in activities that simulated real-life situations, including team building with a low-ropes course, a mock model U.N. session and an entrepreneurship challenge.
During the Entrepreneurship Challenge, students worked in small groups to develop business plans for a new product or service and pitched their ideas to a panel of Missouri business leaders.
At the end of the program, participants were encouraged to set goals for themselves for their continued development as leaders in their high schools, community and beyond.
Leadership in Practice is part of a youth leadership educational program created by the Missouri Chamber in 1962. It is partially funded through sponsorships provided by state businesses and civic organizations.
Horn was selected to attend by WHS professional staff and the Warrensburg Area Chamber of Commerce.
VanWey was nominated to attend by Crest Ridge High School professional staff and the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce.
“(VanWey) is an excellent student based upon his competency, work ethic and character,” CRHS Principal James Frank said.
Horn and VanWey were sponsored to attend the program by the Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce and Warrensburg Collision.
Applicants are evaluated on character, scholarship and leadership and must be recommended by a school official, student council sponsor, local chamber of commerce or civic leader.
For more information on the Missouri Chamber’s Leadership in Practice program, visit mochamber.com/lip.
