Local students participate in 2020 Legislative Shadowing Project

WARRENSBURG — Yia Si Huang and Vicki Martins, seniors at Warrensburg High School, participated in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America Legislative Shadowing Project on March 3 and 4 in Jefferson City.
During the Legislative Shadowing Project, Huang shadowed Sen. Denny Hoskins and Martins shadowed Rep. Dan Houx.
Chapter Adviser Nancy Manning accompanied the students to the Missouri State Capitol.
Sponsored by Missouri FCCLA, the program provides an opportunity for junior and senior high school students to spend a day with a state representative or senator.
The students are able to observe hearings, meetings and other public duties.
Now in its 20th year, Missouri FCCLA, a Career and Technical Service Organization for family consumer sciences and human services education, conducts the Legislative Shadowing Project.
A reception and opening session took place for the participants Tuesday, March 3, at The Millbottom.
Tours of the Governor’s Mansion, State Capitol Building and Supreme Court Building were earlier that day.
The Legislative Shadowing Project allows students to explore their interests in law and politics in a real-world setting to expand upon their classroom education.
The event is designed to bolster students’ understanding and appreciation of the political process and its impact on citizens.
Wherever possible, FCCLA attempts to pair students with legislators from their local school district.
Preparation for the event includes students learning the responsibilities and current issues of their selected public officials.
This includes students becoming knowledgeable about the bills and committees on which their legislator serves.
FCCLA is a nonprofit student organization for young men and women, grades six through 12, in consumer sciences education.
Missouri FCCLA has more than 9,800 members in nearly 320 local chapters, making it the fourth-largest FCCLA state association in the nation.
