LEETON — Superintendent Susan Crooks, Leeton School District, has been named the Missouri School Public Relations Association Administrator of the Year 2020 for Missouri.
The award is given to a school administrator who exhibits excellent communication skills and supports open communications in their school district.
“(I’m) extremely honored and grateful,” Crooks said. “This is an award that is not just my award. It’s an award for my (public relations) committee. … For rural schools it’s very difficult to put a PR person in charge because we do not hire those personnel.”
Crooks formed the Leeton School District Public Relations Committee.
“I just asked the administrative assistants and at the time the counselor helped out, the nurse helped out and I said ‘hey, I’m putting this PR Committee together,’ and they all jumped at the opportunity,” Crooks said.
The committee is comprised of Crooks, Patty Cox, Kelly Fleming, Joanie Shackelford, Jessica Shaffer, Jennifer Corson and Heather Shaffer.
The committee initially met weekly, but now meets monthly.
“They help me just get everything out there that we need to, information wise, for our parents and our community,” Crooks said.
Crooks said she was unaware she had even been nominated by educators inside and outside of the Leeton School District.
Crooks said the award makes her feel like the district is doing what it should be doing as a rural district.
“All these bigger districts, Warrensburg included, have a public relations individual and one thing that is so nice is all those people are so willing to share any information with us and I think that is the key for rural schools, is to not be afraid of reaching out to bigger school districts that have the resources … I value those individuals so much because they have helped us get to where we are now,” Crooks said.
Crooks said the award signifies that the district is headed in the right direction in communicating with parents, students and the community.
“Superintendent Crooks has made solid internal and external communications a central part of the Leeton R-X School District,” Kelly Wachel, MOSPRA president, said in a press release. “Leeton is a very small district that does not have a designated communications professional on staff, but Ms. Crooks determined to create a communications team to assure that staff, parents and community receive important school information via their website, social media, and group meetings.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.