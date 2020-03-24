LEETON — The Leeton School District announced it will remain closed until April 6 while continuing food service for students 0 to 18 years of age.
The announcement, made by Superintendent Susan Crooks, states the school will remain closed following Gov. Mike Parson ordering schools to remain closed until April 6 due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The district previously announced the school would remain closed until April 1.
Food service will continue to provide meals for students who signed up to receive meals.
Grab and Go's will be distributed from 11 a.m. to noon on a daily basis from the Leeton Elementary entrance in the circle drive.
Delivery is available to students that do not have parents at home that are capable and available to come to the school to pick up lunches.
Crooks said parents with the capability and means to pick up meals should do so for the safety of the many volunteers helping with this project.
