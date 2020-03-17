LEETON – The Leeton School District announced it will extended its spring break until Tuesday, March 31, with the tentative plan of resuming classes on Wednesday, April 1, in response to the worldwide outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
As of the time of publication, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Johnson County.
The district originally began its spring break two days early, Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17, from the original start date of Wednesday, March 18.
With the first addition of two days, Leeton's spring break would have been March 16 through Friday, March 20.
The district states the decision to extend spring break stems from the CDC's recommendation, Considerations for School Closure Plan.
The district stated it will implement a food program for students in need of food while school is not in session. The district sent out a survey to see which households in the district would need assistance from the program.
The school district also stated it would work to send out extended learning opportunities during this time as well.
