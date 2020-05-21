LEETON — The Leeton School District announced the district will not have summer school this year.
A post on the district Facebook page reads "in order to provide the highest level of safety for our students and staff as well as ensure we do not jeopardize our ability to return in the fall, the Leeton R-X School Ditrict will not be offering summer school this year."
The post also states that high school credit recovery will still take place and students will be notified if they need to complete credit recovery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.