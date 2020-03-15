LEETON – The Leeton School District announced Sunday night, March 15, it will cancel school Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17, ahead of spring break in response to the nationwide and worldwide outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The district states the closure comes after recent recommendations from Gov. Mike Parson to limit large gatherings.
Due to the cancellations, the district will not have school between Monday, March 16, and Friday, March 20, as spring break was planned for Wednesday, March 18, through Friday, March 20.
The district states that during this time all building facilities will be closed and there will be no activities.
