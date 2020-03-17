LEETON – The Leeton School District announced Tuesday, March 17, some immediate changes to its daily routine when school returns to session.
School is currently set to resume on Wednesday, April 1.
The district stated that if a member of the district is showing symptoms of or has been exposed to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), they should not come school.
The Leeton School District states all buses will be cleaned morning and night.
The district stated the morning routine will include saying "good morning" without the typical high 5's or fist bumps.
Second Chance Breakfast will be suspended for middle and high school students and the salad bar will be suspended. Students wanting to eat breakfast should do so before first block begins.
When recess is inside, it will be limited to one class at a time.
The district states physical education classes will implement curriculum limiting interaction between students and equipment. The district states all commonly used equipment throughout the school will be cleaned regularly.
Vo-Tech students will continue to attended classes and work as scheduled.
Pre-school procedures
The district states that equipment will be cleaned when a parent signs a student in, however, parents will not be allowed to enter beyond the front office space.
If a parent must take young children inside the building, the district asks the parent does not linger.
Parents/visitors
The district states visitors will not be allowed beyond the front office area.
Social distancing signs will be posted.
The district states the Central Office must approve all non-school related activities at district facilities.
The Leeton School District states school-related events outside normal school hours may be limited in attendance and all areas where the event takes place will be cleaned thoroughly afterwards.
The district states educational contractors will be allowed to enter the building, as needed. All other contractors will be permitted, as needed, through Central Office.
