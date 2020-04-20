LEETON — The Leeton School District has announced the rescheduling of several spring events.
“While we could have not foreseen rescheduling all of these events, we are excited to announce our BLACK & GOLD plans for the big events that should have taken place at this end of this academic year,” a district Facebook post states.
If events are unable to take place in June in the Black Plan, the event will be moved to the Gold Plan scheduled date.
“Our hope is that social distancing and group bans are lifted by this summer to be able to hold our events and celebrate our students,” the post reads.
Events scheduled in the Black Plan include baccalaureate, June 14; junior and senior prom, June 18; high school academic awards and graduation practice, June 19; graduation, June 20; pre-school promotion, June 24; elementary awards, June 25; middle school academic awards, eighth grade promotion and middle school lock-in, June 26; winter athletic banquet, June 29; and kindergarten screenings, June 30.
Events scheduled in the Gold Plan include kindergarten screenings, July 7; baccalaureate, July 8; high school academic awards and graduation practice, July 9; junior and senior prom, July 10; graduation, July 12; pre-school promotion, July 15; elementary awards, July 16; middle school academic awards, eighth grade promotion and middle school lock-in, July 17; and winter athletic banquet, July 20.
Times for events will be announced at a later date.
Information regarding summer school and locker clean out will also be announced at a later date.
