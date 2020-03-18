KNOB NOSTER — The Knob Noster School District announced Wednesday, March 18, it will implement an initial school closure from Monday, March 23, through April 5 in response to the worldwide outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The district is currently on spring break.
"Based on current information, it appears this closure will most likely be extended," the district states. "Accordingly, our plan moving forward will be shaped by the expectation of a prolonged closure. During this closure, all school activities will be suspended and school facilities will be closed to the public.
In response to the extended closure, Knob Noster Public Schools has qualified to provide 100% free meals (breakfast, lunch and snack) for all individuals 18 years of age and younger and all individuals with special needs 21 years of age and younger.
The district will prepare these meals as “grab and go” at Knob Noster Middle School.
The meals will be delivered curbside to vehicles from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday in the back parking lot.
All three meals will be batched together and will include two days’ worth of food.
There will be no access to the school building.
"We have a good plan in place, but ask that you please be patient as we roll out this service," the district states.
For families currently participating in Panther Pantry, the district has confirmed that these services will continue. T
The next scheduled delivery/pick up will occur from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 25.
The district announced that from March 23 to March 30, district support staff will focus on planning and delivering basic services as described above.
During this week, the district will ask will ask Knob Noster teachers to collaborate to develop a plan to deliver virtual education for students.
"While we may or may not end up deploying this plan, we will move forward with the expectation that this will occur," the district states. "Accordingly, we will expect students to begin receiving instruction from the district on March 30."
The district has communicated operable hot spots for those needing internet access.
