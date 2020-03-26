KNOB NOSTER — The Knob Noster School District took the week of Monday, March 23, through Friday, March 27, to prepare for virtual learning.
The district announced it plans to being virtual learning for students in kindergarten through 12th grade on Monday, March 30.
The district has implemented a mandatory “no-physical report” for all employees with the exception of some employees who must be physically present to perform essential functions.
For those employees who are physically present, the district states they have chosen to do so voluntarily to help ensure services to students and families continue.
"While we have not moved to a shelter-in-place requirement in the county, our district has essentially made this move at this time," the district stated.
Meals will continue to be provided at Knob Noster Middle School.
The meal schedule will change to 9 a.m. to noon Monday and Thursday starting Monday, March 30.
The district states the additional service is being eliminated to reduce exposure.
Three days of meals (breakfast and lunch) will be provided each day.
Students do not need to be present in order to receive meals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.