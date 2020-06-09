KNOB NOSTER — The Knob Noster School District has announced Grab & Go Meals will continue through June.
Remaining days for meals in June are June 15, 22 and 29.
Meals will be delivered curbside to vehicles in the back parking lot from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., on the dates listed, of Knob Noster Middle School at 211 E. Wimer St.
"Meals are available for all individuals 18 years of age and younger and all individuals with special needs 21 years of age and younger," district information states. "At the time of pickup, all meals will be batched together and will include six days worth of food."
