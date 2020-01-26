Knob Noster scholar bowl hosts Carrollton, Richmond, Lafayette County

KNOB NOSTER — Knob Noster scholar bowl hosted a home quad Wednesday, Jan. 15.
Competing districts included Knob Noster, Carrollton, Richmond and Lafayette County.
Knob Noster varsity and junior vasity won two out of three games.
Knob Noster students participating in the quad included Brett Barker, Kathryn Binder, Isaiah Bohl, Trevor Bohl, Mary Brooks, Jayden Grisham, Dalton Mayhew, Emily Mayhew, Chloe McDonnell, Bryce Melching, Avery Prochaska, Dakota Robison, Ana Schoepke, Mary Stevens and Peter Stevens.
Trevor Bohl was the high-point scorer for the night.
Richmond High School took first place.
The Panthers next competition will be Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Lexington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.