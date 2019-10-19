KNOB NOSTER — The Knob Noster robotics team, Stealth Panther Robotics 6424, organized by For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, competed and were finalists in the Gateway Robotics Challenge on Sept. 28 at Lindenwood University’s Hyland Arena.
The game for the competition is revealed in January and requires participating teams to build a robot in six weeks with definitive specifications.
This year’s game, “Destination: DEEP SPACE,” forms alliances of three robots who play against each other on a 27x54 foot field, scoring points by placing large discs, called hatches, and rubber balls, referred to as cargo, on an elevated rocket or ground-level cargo ship.
After the qualifying rounds, the top eight teams pick their alliances for the quarterfinals.
Captaining the second seed alliance, Stealth Panther Robotics 6424 choose Ursuline Bearbotics Team 6391, Robohawks Team 1985 and Roborebels Team 1329.
Fighting hard through the brackets, the team advanced out of the quarterfinals to the semifinals, and ultimately reaching final elimination.
Stealth Panther Robotics 6424 won the first match in the best of three finals with its robot Jack3D.
However Lightening Team 1444 and its alliance forced a third and final match, in which it won.
Stealth Panther Robotics 6424’s alliance finished second.
Stealth Panther Robotics 6424 will compete again Nov. 1 and 2 at CowTown ThrowDown at Lee’s Summit North High School.
FIRST is an organization that uses robots to encourage students to be gracious professionals and learn valuable skills, such as teamwork, cooperation, public speaking, designing, building, repairing and expertise in robotics.
