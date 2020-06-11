Knob Noster Middle School student finalist in graph design challenge

KNOB NOSTER — Anna Stevens, Knob Noster Middle School student, is a finalist in the Global Art Challenge on the Desmos platform.
Stevens' graph design, submitted to the Global Art Challenge on the Desmos platform, is now one of 20 designs chosen as a finalist in the 13-14 age category and is featured on the Desmos website, at desmos.com/art.
Stevens' graph called, "Signs of the Times," features a girl with a mask on in front of a laptop.
Stevens wrote hundreds of equations to create the picture with very intricate details.
She experimented with different types of equations to create the scene.
Desmos received more than 4,000 graphs from participants in more than 100 countries.
