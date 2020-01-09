KNOB NOSTER — The Knob Noster 16309 Stealth Panther Robotics FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Tech Challenge team was part of the winning alliance as it hosted a FIRST Tech Challenge Qualifier on Dec. 14 at its high school.
The winning alliance was 7357 Titanium Tech, 16309 Stealth Panther Robotics FTC and 13306 St. Pius X High School.
The finalist alliance was 15879 Sacred Heart Robotics, 9102 Ravonics Orion and 91025 Ravonics Voyager.
Knob Noster had two dean’s list semifinalist in Jenna Moreland and Kaeleigh Prochaska.
The dean's list is an award given out to student in 10th or 11th grades to recognize leadership and dedication to FIRST.
Both Knob Noster nominees will move on to compete at the state competition March 7th.
The judging process for dean's list is composed of a written essay by the team and coaches and mentors along with an interview.
The First Tech Challenge is for student in seventh through 12th grades.
Teams build and compete an 18-inch-by-18-inch robot.
