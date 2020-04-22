Knob Noster High School ranked among best in Missouri

KNOB NOSTER — For the second year in a row, Knob Noster High School ranks in the top five percent of all Missouri High Schools on the annual Best High Schools Report published by U.S. News and World Report.
Knob Noster High School was ranked 26 out of nearly 600 high schools in Missouri for 2020.
This ranking also places Knob Noster High School among the top high schools in the nation on the U.S. News & World Report’s 2020 Best High Schools list.
The 2020 list ranks schools by six indicators of college readiness, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, under-served student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rates.
This year’s best high schools ranking follows an ongoing focus in Knob Noster to expand advanced placement and dual credit course offerings.
To further expand its offerings for the 2019-2020 school year, the district implemented the Knob Noster Virtual Academy, powered by Edmentum’s Ed Options Academy bringing more than 300 new course offerings to its students.
The 2020 ranking also takes into account Knob Noster High School’s strong college readiness metric, which ranks Knob Noster as the highest of all rural Missouri high schools.
“For the second year in a row, I join our community in sending a huge congratulations to the students, teachers and administration of Knob Noster High School," Superintendent Jerrod Wheeler said. "Being recognized by US News and World Report as one of Missouri’s best schools and one of the top rural schools in the country proves that when we increase rigor, expand opportunity, and elevate expectations, students will rise to the challenge and demonstrate their capacity to excel. We are incredibly proud of this accomplishment, and look forward to future success for these students and this team.”
For the complete list of 2020 rankings published by US News and World Report, visit usnews.com/education/best-high-schools/missouri/rankings.
