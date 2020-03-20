KINGSVILLE — The Kingsville School District has teamed up with the Holden School District and their food service provider Opaa! to provide free daily breakfast, lunch and supper to families in the Kingsville School District with children 0 to 18 years of age.
Lunch for the current day and breakfast for the following morning will be delivered by school buses from Apple Bus Company beginning at 10:30 a.m. or offered in drive-thru fashion 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the front entrance.
Supper will be delivered by buses starting at 4 p.m. or offered for pick-up between the hours of 4 and 5 p.m.
Delivery services will follow normal bus routes and should be made within one hour of the delivery start time.
In order to meet federal regulations, children need to be present at pick-up or drop-off sites to receive the meals.
An email was sent with a google form to fill out was sent to families in the district. The deadline to fill out the initial forms is 1 p.m. Sunday, March 22, to begin services on Monday, March 23. Orders for the next day need to be completed by 4 p.m.
If someone did not receive the email, they can call the Kingsville School District between the hours of 1-3pm on Monday, March 23, or Tuesday, March 24.
Recipients can also send their orders through messenger.
Kingsville parents can contact Mandy Greene at mgreene@kingsville.k12.mo.us or Cindy Keller at ckeller@kingsville.k12.mo.us if they did not receive an email.
