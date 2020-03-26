KINGSVILLE — With the recent public health emergency declaration from the Johnson County Community Health Services, the Kingsville School District has announced the school closure is extended to April 24, with the plan of students returning to school on April 27.
Information from the district states the educational material the students have already been provided is recommended to be worked on through April 3 and the district is working on the best possible way to provide educational resources and materials for April 6 through 24.
Parents should expect to be contacted by their student's teacher as to how to access the materials, available on Wednesday, April 1.
"We will continue to provide meal support through the Holden School District during our school closure," district information states. "Signups to receive food for the following day must be made by 4 p.m. through a Google form."
A link to the form can be found on the Kingsville School District Facebook page.
"If you had previously signed up to receive meals for the entire time frame, you do not need to sign up again," district information states. "If you had only indicated that you need them for certain days or would like to make a change to which meals you receive you will need to fill out a new form."
The updated menus will be posted on the school website and Facebook page once they are received.
During the closure of school buildings, all extracurricular activities, athletics and school-related events including prom are canceled and will not be rescheduled.
“There is a time and a place for statewide required assessments and now is not the time," Missouri Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven said on March 19. "Effective immediately, Missouri will be canceling statewide required assessments for this school year."
This means that there will be no MAP or EOC testing this school year.
"We also understand that this time is bringing a lot of uncertainty to our senior students," district information states. "We will be working with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education along with our own school board to see what this will look like for meeting the state requirements for graduation. (Mandy) Greene has sent out the latest A+ information and will continue to be in contact with the seniors to provide information about scholarships. As we know more information we will be passing it along to the senior families."
For questions in regards to technology/website access, contact Angie Collens at acollens@kingsville.k12.mo.us.
For questions in regards to Special Education Services/504/Accommodations, contact Rachel Wallace at rwallace@kingsville.k12.mo.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.