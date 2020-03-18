KINGSVILLE — The Kingsville School District has announced it will be closed from Monday, March 23, to April 3 to mitigate the potential spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), with tentative plans to resume classes April 6.
The district is currently on spring break.
As of publication, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Johnson County.
A letter to families from Superintendent Lorna Warren states "this closure affects all programming at our schools, including athletic and extracurricular practices and competitions, weekend events and facility use by outside groups."
The letter states the district will continue to monitor the situation and will communicate updates.
