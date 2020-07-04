KINGSVILLE — The Kingsville School District states it plans to host it high school graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. on July 24.
In accordance with the Johnson County Community Health Services face covering mandate that goes into effect on July 6, all graduates, guests and staff will be required to be wearing a face covering to enter the building.
In order to distance seating arrangements, the district asks that each graduate limit the number of guests in attendance to 10 per graduate.
Baccalaureate is set for 7 p.m. July 22 in Sears Gymnasium.
The same rules will apply as they do for graduation.
Graduation practice will be at 10:30 .a.m. on the 24 at the school.
