RICHMOND — The Richmond School District in Ray County announced Ginger Jones has been selected as the assistant superintendent of schools for the 2020-2021 school year.
Jones is bringing in a total of 22 years of experience in education having served as principal at Holden High School for 11 years and previously taught high school business and was an FBLA and DECA adviser at Holden High School and Trenton High School.
Jones earned a Bachelor of Science in business education, a Bachelor of Science in office information systems, a Master of Science in instructional and an Educational Specialist in district administration from Northwest Missouri State University and a Doctorate of Education in district administration from St. Louis University.
Jones and her husband, John, have three children, J’Lee and GiGi, sophomores, and Harrison, fourth grade.
