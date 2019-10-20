SEDALIA — Students from Knob Noster, Holden, Warrensburg and Leeton high schools were among more than 200 students and staff from 33 schools attending Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler’s sixth annual Youth Leadership Summit at State Fair Community College in Sedalia.
Students heard presentations from speakers who have uniquely inspiring stories to share regarding their life experiences.
This year’s speakers included Dr. Pat Ivey, associate athletic director for Student Athlete Health and Performance at the University of Louisville.
Ivey is an adjunct professor at the University of Missouri and teaches an online course. Ivey lettered for the Missouri Tigers football team in the 1990s before spending time with several National Football League teams.
Attendees also heard from U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Donna Martin, commanding general of the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence at Fort Leonard Wood.
Martin oversees training of more than 80,000 military personnel each year and supports more than 10,000 military family members, in addition to 150,000 retirees and their family members.
For more information, contact Steve Walsh in Congresswoman Hartzler’s Columbia office at (573) 442-9311 or (573) 645-9626.
